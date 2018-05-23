Lucrative baby eel fishery shut down over illegal sales - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lucrative baby eel fishery shut down over illegal sales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Authorities in Maine say they're shutting down the state's highly lucrative baby eel fishery early this year due to concerns about illegal sales.

Fishermen seek the elvers in Maine because of the fish's role as seed stock in Asian aquaculture. The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it's shutting down the fishery Thursday, which is two weeks ahead of schedule.

The elver fishery is tightly regulated to deter poaching because of the high value of the baby fish. They're selling for nearly $2,400 per pound at the docks.

The marine department says an investigation by the Maine Marine Patrol revealed some elver dealers in the state have been paying a cash amount that is much less than the typical price for legally harvested eels.

It says criminal charges are expected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails

    The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:11:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:55:11 GMT
    US prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.More >>
    US prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.More >>

  • Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures

    Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:34:05 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:55:09 GMT
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>

  • The Latest: Graduation ceremony to be held after shooting

    The Latest: Graduation ceremony to be held after shooting

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:07:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:55:06 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.More >>
    Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly