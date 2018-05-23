The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on arrests and charges in Los Angeles against members of the Mexican Mafia gang (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails. 

The U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday it had charged 35 people in custody and arrested 32 defendants. Another 16 remain as fugitives.

A pair of indictments says leaders of the "gang of gangs" called shots from behind bars that controlled drug dealing and violence both inside jail and on the streets.

The indictments say a lawyer and several women referred to as secretaries helped facilitate activities outside of jails.

The Mexican Mafia is an organization of imprisoned street gang leaders who control drug trafficking operations and order retaliatory violence both inside and outside California prisons and jails.

___

11:23 a.m.

Federal agents are making arrests and executing search warrants targeting the Mexican Mafia's control of Los Angeles County jails.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says the suspects were being processed Wednesday and will appear in court later in the day.

Federal prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day to announce the results of what they've dubbed "Operation Dirty Thirds."

FBI agents were seen leading people into an arrest processing area set up in Whittier Narrows, east of downtown Los Angeles.

