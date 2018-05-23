FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms likely through Memorial Day weekend

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT: If you have a beach trip planned for the Memorial Day weekend, stay weather alert. We will be monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 60 percent chance of becoming better organized over the central gulf within the next five days. Regardless of this systems development/track, scattered storms and showers will be likely along coastal areas. The chance for storms and showers will also remain elevated here at home.

THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK: A very muggy air mass has returned to the area, with dew points topping 70 degrees this afternoon. This is making it feel extremely muggy and this is also fueling the showers and storms. The biggest concentration of shower and storm development so far today has been over west Alabama and we may see some additional development further east later this evening. I’m expecting another good chance of scattered storms and showers tomorrow however we may see more of a concentration south of I-20 later in the day. We will continue to catch breaks in the rain, with muggy conditions and highs in the 80s. This trend is going to continue into Friday so be sure to check our Weather App for radar updates before heading out the door, visiting to the pool or lake.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: While lots of question remain with respect to what is happening over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, one thing is for certain, scattered storms will be likely. This wet weather will be on the increase each day by late morning. I think we will catch some breaks however plan on the possibility of some rainy periods. Our biggest concern with storms is going to be the threat of lightning and while a strong storm can’t be ruled out, no organized severe weather is expected. Be sure to check in with us beginning with the FOUR today. We will lead off with radar updates and we will share more specifics on the rainfall for the holiday weekend.

