Minneapolis diners throw water at conservative Tomi Lahren

(Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed that a patron threw water on her at a M...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed but not broken after a patron threw water on her at a Minneapolis restaurant.

The Fox News contributor told the channel's "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that she was eating Sunday brunch with her parents when a group of people "thought it would be funny to throw water at" her and chant profanities.

Lahren says people don't have to like or agree with her, but that they "don't have the right to throw things" at her. She insists she is "tough" and "can handle it."

President Donald Trump tweeted in support of Lahren, calling her "a truly outstanding and respected young woman!"

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Wednesday that no one has reported the incident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.