Minneapolis diners throw water at conservative Tomi Lahren - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Minneapolis diners throw water at conservative Tomi Lahren

(Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed that a patron threw water on her at a M... (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed that a patron threw water on her at a M...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed but not broken after a patron threw water on her at a Minneapolis restaurant.

The Fox News contributor told the channel's "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that she was eating Sunday brunch with her parents when a group of people "thought it would be funny to throw water at" her and chant profanities.

Lahren says people don't have to like or agree with her, but that they "don't have the right to throw things" at her. She insists she is "tough" and "can handle it."

President Donald Trump tweeted in support of Lahren, calling her "a truly outstanding and respected young woman!"

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Wednesday that no one has reported the incident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:02:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>

  • Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:11:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>

  • Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

    Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:12:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...
    Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.More >>
    Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly