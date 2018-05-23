Matt Groening’s animated fantasy series ‘Disenchantment’ to hit Netflix in August

By Nick Hastings



Good news, everyone! If you’re a fan ofThe Simpsons orFuturama (R.I.P.), it’s time to start rubbin’ those hands together, Mr. Burns-style. As officially announced via the brand-new DisenchantmentTwitter account, the first season of Matt Groening’s new animated series will arrive on Netflix on August 17.

Disenchantment, which is targeted at adults la Adult Swim programming, will feature Groening’s trademark humor and animation style imbued with some major fantasy flavor.The series follows a “hard-drinking” princess, Bean (Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson), and her personal demon, Luci (Eric Andre), as they engage in medieval-themed misadventures. The pair will be accompanied by a little green elf named Elfo (Nat Faxon).

The Twitter account posted its first tweet Tuesday, May 22, offering some extreme close-up teaser shots of the show’s main characters, then dropped another tweet the next day (see below) with full-size frames depicting Bean, Luci, and Elfo in various poses.

Art thou ready for this?

August 17. pic.twitter.com/iY2psJqB96 — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) May 23, 2018

Disenchantmentwas first announced in July 2017, though rumors of a potential Groening-Netflix partnership go back to early 2016. Reportedly, the series will get just two 10-episode seasons — though that’s hardly set in stone, ifFuturama‘s history of cancellations and revivals is any indication — and Rough Draft Studios (also behindFuturama) will handle animation duties. Netflix has found success with animated shows like the acclaimedBoJack Horseman,Big Mouth, andF is For Family.

If you likedFuturama, there’s plenty of reason to be excited here, as many of the show’s stars (the voice actors, not the characters) will be making appearances onDisenchantment, some in cameos and some in supporting roles. This includesJohn DiMaggio (Bender), Billy West (Fry), Maurice LaMarche (Kif, Calculon, Lrrr, more), and Tress MacNeille (Mom). Unfortunately, ifThe Simpsons is your bag, we don’t have any indications that actors from that show will be involved.

Groening and Simpsons showrunner Al Jeanrecently found themselves wrapped up in controversy, as criticism has arisen (or, more accurately, been revived) regarding the casting of Hank Azaria — a white man — as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian owner of Springfield’s Kwik-E-Mart on The Simpsons. Groening, who currently serves as an executive producer and creative consultant onThe Simpsons, appeared to downplay concernsover issues of identification.



