Man who barricaded himself in Tuscaloosa apartment surrenders - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man who barricaded himself in Tuscaloosa apartment surrenders

Bradley O'Neal Simmons. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC) Bradley O'Neal Simmons. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A man who barricaded himself in a Tuscaloosa apartment has surrendered.

Police say Bradley O'Neal Simmons was wanted on escape, resisting arrest and marijuana trafficking charges.

Simmons barricaded himself inside a residence in the Balcony Apartments for more than an hour.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly