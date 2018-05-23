Historically black colleges make gains on NCAA's APR report

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Athletes at historically black colleges and universities are making major gains in the classroom, according to the NCAA's latest Academic Progress Rate.

The single-year rate at HBCUs over the last five years has increased 34 points to 962 compared with a five-point gain at all other schools.

Overall, the four-year rate for all college athletes increased two points to 983. The APR measures classroom performance by using a points system that rewards athletes for staying in school and remaining academically eligible.

In addition, the number of programs facing postseason ineligibility because of consistently low scores dropped to nine - nearly half of what it was in 2017-18. Alabama A&M had four teams make the list and was the only school with more than one.

