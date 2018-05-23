Rogue Tavern: White chocolate bread pudding

White chocolate bread pudding

In a large aluminum pan, place two layers of texas toast with the outside crust on bread. In large mixing bowl, combine 15 egg yolks, 2 cups of white granulated sugar and 2 tbsp vanilla. On the stove, heat 2 quarts of heavy cream until right before boiling. Remove from heat and stir in 2 cups of white chocolate - stirring until melted.

Combine steps 2 and 3, mixing until everything is completely combined. Pour the mixture over the bread lined in the bottom of the pan. In separate bowl, combine one box of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of cinnamon to spread across the top of crust. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 7-10 mintues or until sugar melts on top. (Careful not to burn sugar.)