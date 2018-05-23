Substitute teacher in Tuscaloosa charged with sexual relationship with student

A substitute teacher in the Tuscaloosa City School System is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Meta Lovely, 54, of Duncanville turned herself into to Tuscaloosa police Wednesday morning on a charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division was alerted to the possible improper relationship on May 2.
Lovely was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.