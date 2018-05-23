Substitute teacher in Tuscaloosa charged with sexual relationship with student

A substitute teacher in the Tuscaloosa City School System is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Meta Lovely, 54, of Duncanville turned herself into to Tuscaloosa police Wednesday morning on a charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division was alerted to the possible improper relationship on May 2.

Lovely was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.

