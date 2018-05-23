Everything we know about the new ‘Men in Black’ movie so far

By Rick Marshall



For years, talk of aMen in Blackreboot has tantalized those of us who can appreciate Will Smith’s action comedies, and there were even rumors of a possiblecrossover projectinvolving the21 Jump Street movie from 2012.While the crossover film seems to have stalled out, we do have an update on the franchise-rebootingMen in Blackmovie, which might add Liam Neeson to its already impressive cast.

Set tobe directed by F. Gary Gray (Friday, Fate of the Furious),Men in Black will feature a script penned byIron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. Marvel Studios star Chris Hemsworth is attached to co-star in the film with actress Tessa Thompson, which marks a reunion for theThor: Ragnarok duo.Neither Smith nor Tommy Lee Jones has been approached about appearing in the reboot, which will be a new story in the same sci-fi, alien-filled universe rather than a full-on remake of the original 1997 film.

WithMen in Black scheduled to hit theatersMay 17, 2019, here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

A particular set of skills

In May 2018, Liam Neeson was reported to be in talks to join theMen in Black reboot. According to Variety, theTaken franchise star would likely play the head of the U.K. branch of the alien-investigating agency, similar to the role Rip Torn played as part of the American agency featured in the earlier films.

Although Neeson has lots of recent experience with action films, he hasn’t appeared in a comedic film since 2014’sA Million Ways to Die in the West.

Asgardians in suits?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hemsworthis expected to starin the reboot, which will feature an ensemble cast instead of the original trilogy’s duo.

Thompson, who played the Asgardian warrior Valkyrie inThor: Ragnarok opposite Hemsworth, joined the cast ofMen in Black in March 2018.

Apart from his massive part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has been fairly quiet, appearing in just six non-Thor roles since 2014. He’s currently filming Bad Times at the El Royale, an action thriller from Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) co-starring Dakota Johnson,Jeff Bridges, Russell Crowe, and Jon Hamm.

Hemsworth’s most recent appearance as Marvel’s god of thunder was in Avengers: Infinity War, while Thompson plays a recurring role in HBO’s Westworld, and will also appear in the upcoming Creed II, reprising her role from the first film.

A box-office legacy

Despite mixed reviews (including our own) for 2012’sMen in Black 3, the Men in Blackseries is undoubtedly a lucrative proposition, as the first film (released in 1997) grossed nearly $600 million, while the first sequel (2002) reached nearly $500 million.

Steven Spielberg will return as an executive producer on the reboot, adding even more continuity to the franchise.

