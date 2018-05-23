On Your Side: WBRC First Alert Weather now every 6 minutes

We know the next big change in weather is important to you. That's why WBRC FOX6 News is On Your Side with even more weather updates more often.

Starting May 23, our expert team of meteorologists will give you weather updates during WBRC newscasts every six minutes from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and the WBRC First Alert team are always tracking the weather and want to bring you that information sooner so you have time to prepare for your evening and day ahead.

You can't miss it. Look for weather updates on your neighborhood starting on The Four.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.