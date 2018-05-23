ACLU sues over battleground Ohio's congressional districts

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The ACLU has filed a constitutional challenge to Ohio's congressional map, using Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) statements opposing gerrymandering as ammunition.

A suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati challenges district maps in effect through 2020 for "an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander" that violates voters' rights to democratically select their representatives.

The suit names Kasich, Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) and leaders of the GOP-controlled state Legislature.

ACLU of Ohio Legal Director Freda Levinson said the suit hits the "sweet spot" in the life of the 10-year map, because data is available to show how the maps routinely deliver 75 percent of Ohio's congressional seats to Republicans with only about half Ohio's votes.

Kasich's amicus brief against gerrymandering in a federal redistricting case is cited.

