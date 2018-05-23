Community meeting Wednesday night in Northport - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Community meeting Wednesday night in Northport

Northport City Hall : (Source WBRC Video) Northport City Hall : (Source WBRC Video)
NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) -

A community meeting about a planned development is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Northport City Hall.

Organizers expect the developer and city officials to attend.

Citizens concerned about the plans say the development would bring a large apartment complex to land behind the Clear Creek Colony neighborhood off Hwy 43.

Some citizens are concerned infrastructure in the area would not support such a development.

A Northport city official says the development is just in the planning stages and nothing has been approved by the City thus far.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly