Community meeting Wednesday night in Northport

A community meeting about a planned development is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Northport City Hall.



Organizers expect the developer and city officials to attend.



Citizens concerned about the plans say the development would bring a large apartment complex to land behind the Clear Creek Colony neighborhood off Hwy 43.

Some citizens are concerned infrastructure in the area would not support such a development.



A Northport city official says the development is just in the planning stages and nothing has been approved by the City thus far.



