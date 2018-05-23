Community meeting Wednesday night in Northport

A community meeting about a planned development is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Northport City Hall.
Organizers expect the developer and city officials to attend.
Citizens concerned about the plans say the development would bring a large apartment complex to land behind the Clear Creek Colony neighborhood off Hwy 43.
Some citizens are concerned infrastructure in the area would not support such a development.
A Northport city official says the development is just in the planning stages and nothing has been approved by the City thus far.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.