Dreamland BBQ & Blue Pork Sliders and Slaw

Ingredients:

4 Kaiser or Brioche Buns cut in half
½ Cup Crumbled Blue Cheese
1 lb Dreamland Chopped Pork
¼ cup Dreamland BBQ Sauce
4 Slices of Bacon, cooked
2 Scallions, Chopped

Assembly:
Toast buns, add pork, top with BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese. Garnish with bacon and Scallions.

Dreamland BBQ Slaw

1 pkg-Broccoli Slaw
8 oz Ranch Dressing
½ Cup Crumbled Blue Cheese
4  Slices of Bacon, Crumbled
1 lb.Dreamland Chopped Pork
¼ cup Dreamland BBQ
2 Scallions, chopped

Cook bacon and let it drain, then crumble. Put slaw into large mixing bowl, add scallions, bacon, blue cheese, ranch dressing & BBQ Sauce. Toss to combine. Top w/chopped pork.

