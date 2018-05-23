Dreamland BBQ & Blue Pork Sliders and Slaw

Ingredients:

4 Kaiser or Brioche Buns cut in half

½ Cup Crumbled Blue Cheese

1 lb Dreamland Chopped Pork

¼ cup Dreamland BBQ Sauce

4 Slices of Bacon, cooked

2 Scallions, Chopped

Assembly:

Toast buns, add pork, top with BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese. Garnish with bacon and Scallions.

Dreamland BBQ Slaw

1 pkg-Broccoli Slaw

8 oz Ranch Dressing

½ Cup Crumbled Blue Cheese

4 Slices of Bacon, Crumbled

1 lb.Dreamland Chopped Pork

¼ cup Dreamland BBQ

2 Scallions, chopped

Cook bacon and let it drain, then crumble. Put slaw into large mixing bowl, add scallions, bacon, blue cheese, ranch dressing & BBQ Sauce. Toss to combine. Top w/chopped pork.

