UGA tennis player off team after drug charges in Alabama

ATHENS, GA (AP) -

A University of Georgia tennis player has been arrested in Alabama on drug charges.

Georgia coach Manny Diaz told the Athens Banner-Herald in a statement Monday that 20-year-old sophomore Nathan Ponwith was arrested Saturday in Baldwin County. Diaz says Ponwith has been dismissed from the team.

The county sheriff's office website says Ponwith was charged with possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He was released from jail Sunday after posting a $5,000 bond.

It is unclear if Ponwith has a lawyer.

The Scottsdale, Arizona, native was the 2017 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, and worked his way to be the Bulldogs' No. 1 singles player. He usually played in the third and fourth spots during the team's 13-11 record in 2017-18 season.

    How do meteorologists work together across the state? WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Josh Johnson, Chief Meteorologist from WSFA in Montgomery, and Brad Travis, Chief Meteorologist from WAFF in Huntsville, on how stations across Alabama work together during major severe weather events.

    A community meeting about a planned development is scheduled for 6:30 pm Wednesday at Northport City Hall. 

    The Alabama Department of Labor has organized a job fair for Thursday, June 7 at Tuscaloosa's McDonald Hughes Community Center.

