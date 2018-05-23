Hong Kong Style Seabass

Ingredients:

¼ Cup Sesame Oil

1 Gallon Water

¼ Cup Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Canola Oil

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

5 oz. wt. Spinach, fresh

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon Coarse Grind Black Pepper

6 oz. wt. Sea Bass

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon Coarse Grind Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Ginger, fresh, fine julienne

1 Tablespoon Green Onion, fine julienne

5 Tablespoons Soy-Sherry-Oil Mix, Recipe Follows

Brush Teriyaki Glaze

1 Cup Sticky Rice, Recipe Follows

1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds, toasted

Directions:

Place water, sesame oil and kosher salt on the bottom of the steamer, bring to a boil, then set it at low to simmer.

Oil fish and season with salt and pepper mix.

Place it on the second level or perforated level of the steamer for 6 to 8 minutes. Be sure not to overcook the fish or it will become dry.

While fish is cooking, pre-heat sauté pan with oil and place garlic in sauté pan cook for 30 seconds, add spinach and sauté until it starts to wilt. Season with salt and pepper mix. Be sure it is hot.

Microwave sticky rice for 1 minute. Shake the Soy-Sherry-Oil Mix Vigorously.

Layer the ingredients in a large options bowl. Place hot spinach at 9:00, piling high. Layer with fresh ginger and green onion on top. Pour 2 Tablespoons of the soy- sherry-oil mix.

Place the fish at the center. Cover fish with 3 Tablespoons of soy-sherry-oil mix. Brush fish with Teriyaki Glaze.

Place hot sticky rice oval-shaped at 3:00 position. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Oil mix must be vigorously stirred/shaken just prior to placing on fish.

Soy-Sherry Oil Mix

1/3 Cup Soy Sauce

1/3 Cup Dry Sherry

1/3 Cup Water

1 Tablespoon Sugar, granulated

¼ Cup Sesame Oil

In a sauce pot, combine soy sauce, dry sherry, water and sugar. Whisk until sugar is fully melted. BRING TO A BOIL FOR 1 MINUTE AND WHISK IN SESAME OIL. Cool down, pour into a squeeze bottle.

Shake before drizzling on the plate.

Sticky Rice

1 Cup Sushi/Sticky Rice

2 Cup Water

In a small sauce pot with lid measure rice.

Add water and stir well.

Cover pan, place on stove top.

Turn on stove at medium to low heat.

Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, checking occasionally.

Using a fork or a metal spoon, fluff the rice.

Serve hot with the Sea bass.

