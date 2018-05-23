Target's 1Q profit falls short as it continues transition - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Target's 1Q profit falls short as it continues transition

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the logo on a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target Corp. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Target, which is pushing through a year of transition, is posting weaker-than-expected profits for the first quarter.

The Minneapolis retailer on Wednesday reported a profit of $718 million, or $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.32 per share, far short of the $1.38 expected on Wall Street, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped to $16.78 billion, edging out analyst projections for $16.53 billion.

For the current quarter, Target expects per-share earnings of between $1.30 and $1.50, about in line with expectations.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, compared with the $5.29 analysts expect.

Shares of Target Corp. are down about 3 percent before the opening bell.

