Mickey: Isolated afternoon showers

It's mostly cloudy out there this morning. Temperatures started out in the 60s to low 70s and it's humid as heck. My glasses fogged up when i got out of my truck this morning.

The forecast looks mainly dry for Wednesday morning with highs reaching the mid 80s during the afternoon. Plan on seeing isolated showers and thunderstorms today.

So, we could see a few showers and at the SEC Baseball tournament in Hoover. So, take your rain jacket or poncho to be on the safe side if you plan on going.

Tracking the Tropics: We are monitoring a disturbance in the tropics that could develop further over the next few days. It is possible we could see a subtropical low by the weekend. This low will likely mean a wet setup for the Gulf Coast as well as Florida. The rain is likely to spread northward through the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

We continue to see a decent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the afternoons going into next week as well. So hang on to that umbrella for a while.

