USC beats Missouri at SEC baseball tournament

University of South Carolina and Missouri played a late night game at the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama Tuesday.More >>
University of South Carolina and Missouri played a late night game at the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama Tuesday.More >>
A University of Georgia tennis player has been arrested in Alabama on drug charges.More >>
A University of Georgia tennis player has been arrested in Alabama on drug charges.More >>
Edouard Julien singled home the winning run in the 11th inning Tuesday as No. 7 seed Auburn beat Kentucky 4-3 to eliminate the 10th-seeded Wildcats from the Southeastern Conference Tournament.More >>
Edouard Julien singled home the winning run in the 11th inning Tuesday as No. 7 seed Auburn beat Kentucky 4-3 to eliminate the 10th-seeded Wildcats from the Southeastern Conference Tournament.More >>
With the game knotted at four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU third baseman Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to propel the Tigers into the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament with an 8-5 win against Mississippi State Tuesday night at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
With the game knotted at four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU third baseman Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to propel the Tigers into the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament with an 8-5 win against Mississippi State Tuesday night at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
LSU football legend Billy Cannon died Sunday morning. He was 80 years old.More >>
LSU football legend Billy Cannon died Sunday morning. He was 80 years old.More >>
Ed Orgeron has his quarterback. LSU will add Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow to the roster as a graduate transfer according to a report.More >>
Ed Orgeron has his quarterback. LSU will add Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow to the roster as a graduate transfer according to a report.More >>
The overwhelming message on Friday morning? Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive was tough man who just so happened to be one of the nicest people you’d ever meet.More >>
The overwhelming message on Friday morning? Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive was tough man who just so happened to be one of the nicest people you’d ever meet.More >>
Michael L. Slive, the seventh commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, died Wednesday in Birmingham at the age of 77.More >>
Michael L. Slive, the seventh commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, died Wednesday in Birmingham at the age of 77.More >>
We know how they compete on the football field, but whose golf swing is better between Gus Malzahn and Nick Saban?More >>
We know how they compete on the football field, but whose golf swing is better between Gus Malzahn and Nick Saban?More >>