South Carolina rallies past Missouri 4-2 at SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - South Carolina rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Missouri 4-2 Tuesday night in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The fifth-seeded Gamecocks (33-22) will face No. 4 Arkansas Wednesday when the tournament's format moves to double elimination. Missouri (34-22) was eliminated from the tournament.

Missouri jumped ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning, but South Carolina responded with a run in the fifth. The Gamecocks pushed ahead 4-2 with three runs in the seventh, using three singles and three walks to take control.

South Carolina's Eddy Demurias (6-0) earned the win in relief, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Graham Lawson pitched two scoreless innings for his second save. Missouri's Andy Toelken (6-3) took the loss, giving up three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.