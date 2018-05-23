Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.
(Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A woman gestures toward a cross honoring Santa Fe High School substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale Tuesday, May 22, 2018, who was killed during a shooting at the school on Friday, in Santa Fe, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A woman gestures toward a cross honoring Santa Fe High School substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale Tuesday, May 22, 2018, who was killed during a shooting at the school on Friday, in Santa Fe, Texas.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros center fielder George Springer wears a cross over his t-shirt during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros center fielder George Springer wears a cross over his t-shirt during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Houston.
(Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas state Capitol on May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas state Capitol on May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety promised to wade into the thorny issue of gun control with the next round, even though the Republican has been a staunch supporter of gun rights and worked to expand them in the state in recent years.

Abbott called for a series of high-level policy meetings after a high school near Houston became the latest to have a mass shooting. Eight students and two teachers were killed last week at Santa Fe High School and more than a dozen wounded.

Wednesday's meeting will include representatives of gun control group Texas Gun Sense and the Texas State Rifle Association, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association. A Texas Gun Sense official has said the group will press for tougher background checks for gun sales, and "red flag" laws that keep guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

But the gun-related groups are just two of the two dozen invited to attend. Like Tuesday's meeting, Wednesday looks to have a heavy discussion on tracking student mental health.

Abbott says he wants to keep guns away from people "who would try to murder our children." But critics say Texas isn't serious about changing its gun-loving culture.

The governor has long championed expanding gun rights in Texas, signing bills in recent years that reduced the cost and training to get a handgun license, and allowing the state's 1.2 million license holders to openly carry their weapons in public. Texas also allows rifles to be openly carried in public. Those bills were strongly supported by the NRA affiliate attending Wednesday's meeting.

Police have said the 17-year-old suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting used his father's shotgun and .38-caliber handgun.

The reaction in Texas to the shooting stands in sharp contrast to the response after the Feb. 14 rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. Three weeks after that mass shooting, Florida politicians defied the NRA and passed a gun-control package after a lobbying campaign led by student survivors of the attack.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal

    UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:02:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:14:58 GMT
    Britain's government says it does not intend to refer U.S. media conglomerate Comcast's 22 billion pound ($30.7 billion) takeover offer for London-based Sky to competition authorities.More >>
    Britain's government says it does not intend to refer U.S. media conglomerate Comcast's 22 billion pound ($30.7 billion) takeover offer for London-based Sky to competition authorities.More >>

  • Facebook chief faces EU grilling over his 'digital monster'

    Facebook chief faces EU grilling over his 'digital monster'

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-05-22 09:52:37 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:14:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tech moguls Bill Gates and Zuckerberg are teaming up to help develop new technologies for kids ...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tech moguls Bill Gates and Zuckerberg are teaming up to help develop new technologies for kids ...

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.

    More >>

  • Can anything stop foreign government favors to Trump?

    Can anything stop foreign government favors to Trump?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:44:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:14:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Critics fear foreign government favor...(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Critics fear foreign government favor...
    Quid pro Trump? Critics fear nothing to stop foreign government favors to Trump businesses.More >>
    Quid pro Trump? Critics fear nothing to stop foreign government favors to Trump businesses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly