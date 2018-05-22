Three Vestavia Hills High School cancer survivors receive high school diplomas

It's graduation for a lot of students in the Birmingham metro. Hundreds of Vestavia Hills High School students received their diplomas during a ceremony at Samford University. But for three students, the night was a little extra special.

Scarlett Cowan was diagnosed with a form of leukemia as a child. She went through three years of chemotherapy and has been in remission for 11 years. She joined fellow cancer survivors Davis Hartselle and Jaylen Smiley who received their diplomas as well. As a surprise, Scarlett and Davis’ oncologist showed up to support them.

"It almost signifies that I really won the fight this time even though it was so long ago. It’s still something that affects me every day and so its really kind of a..a really great moment,” Cowan said.

"It’s a really special moment. I wear this bracelet that represents childhood cancer. I wear it every day. These kids are the reason i get up in the morning and keep going,” Dr. Nicole Bryant, Cowan and Davis’ pediatric oncologist said.

Two years ago, Scarlett had to undergo a double lung transplant due to side effects of chemotherapy. Today, she's doing just fine. She's hoping to become an actress in the future. She's already enrolled in acting school in Los Angeles.

