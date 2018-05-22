Duplantis, LSU rally to beat Mississippi State, 8-5 in SEC

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Antoine Duplantis had three hits and two RBIs to lead LSU to an 8-5 victory over Mississippi State Tuesday night in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The defending champion Tigers (34-23), who have won a league-best 12 tournament titles, face top-seeded Florida Wednesday when the format moves to double elimination. The Bulldogs (31-25) await their NCAA regional fate.

LSU rallied from a 3-0 deficit with a pair of runs in three consecutive innings. The Tigers took the lead in the seventh when Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Nick Coomes delivered a sacrifice fly. Devin Fontenot (2-0) got the win.

Mississippi State had two hits in the ninth but couldn't produce a run against reliever Todd Peterson, who got the save. The Bulldogs' Tanner Allen and Josh Hatcher each drove in two runs.

