Auburn beats Kentucky 4-3 in 11 innings in SEC Tournament

Edouard Julien singled home the winning run in the 11th inning Tuesday as No. 7 seed Auburn beat Kentucky 4-3 to eliminate the 10th-seeded Wildcats from the Southeastern Conference Tournament.More >>
The 25-year-old is charged with felony tampering of government records for allegedly claiming to be a displaced Harvey evacuee.More >>
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.More >>
"There's an old saying that there can be no great victories in life without tremendous adversity, well this was a great victory."More >>
Baffert chasing history, Justify pursues Triple Crown in potentially soggy Preakness.More >>
The Auburn Tigers are the Class 7A baseball champions after defeating Hewitt-Trussville in a hard-fought 1-0 win at Riverwalk Stadium Saturday.More >>
Friday, the Panthers (41-12) defeated Geneva (33-22) 7-1 in the championship game to finish the AHSAA Class 3A tournament undefeated.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
The 2018 banquet was the biggest banquet to date. This year the Rane Foundation is giving out 36 scholarships.More >>
