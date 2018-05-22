Bevill State career tech programs will remain open

Good news Tuesday as we learned some of the career tech programs slated to close at Bevill State will remain open.

A number of automotive programs were set to close but after meeting with local businesses and industry leaders, Bevill State decided to keep them open because there is a demand in the career tech fields.

Governor Kay Ivey was speaking at an event at Bevill State Tuesday. She says the college’s move to keep the programs open is important for the state’s automotive workforce.

"Jobs are getting more specialized. So those who are employed today still need to get these two-year certificates or credential or degree by the year of 2025 if not sooner because or workforce depends on it,” Ivey said.

Bevill State says it understands its financial situation. In a statement, school officials say they will continue to work towards setting the standard in education and workforce training--while continuing to look for ways to streamline its operations.

