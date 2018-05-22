Stephen King among the honorees at PEN America gala - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stephen King among the honorees at PEN America gala

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Actor Morgan Freeman, left, chats with writer Stephen King at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Actor Morgan Freeman, left, chats with writer Stephen King at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Actress and gubernatorial candidate in the State of New York Cynthia Nixon attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Actress and gubernatorial candidate in the State of New York Cynthia Nixon attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King, left, and author Margaret Atwood attend the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King, left, and author Margaret Atwood attend the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King poses with Simon &amp; Schuster president Carolyn Reidy at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King poses with Simon & Schuster president Carolyn Reidy at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Stephen King has been presented an award by PEN America for literary service.

The author received his prize Tuesday night from Morgan Freeman, who starred in the film adaptation of King's "The Shawshank Redemption." King was praised by PEN, the literary and human rights organization, as an advocate for literacy and free expression.

PEN also honored student activists from the Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot in February and two journalists imprisoned in Myanmar. CEO Carolyn Reidy of Simon & Schuster, which releases King's books, was the PEN America "Publisher Honoree."

PEN's annual fundraising gala was held at the American Museum of Natural History, where attendees included novelist Margaret Atwood, actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and PEN president Jennifer Egan.

