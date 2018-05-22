How do you know when your child is ready to stay home alone?

As school lets out, many parents are forced to make the decision on whether they will allow their children to stay home by themselves during the summer.

But how do you know if your child is ready?

“I wish there could be a magic number,” said Myra Shaw, with Childcare Resources.

Instead, Shaw says there really is no set age of when a kid may or may not be ready to stay home alone.

“At times we have parents call and say what is the best time? And really we ask that family think about their individual child. Have they been at home alone before,” Shaw said.

Shaw suggests leaving your child at home for a short period of time at first. For example, leave them at home when you go to the grocery store.

“You can even start out shorter than that and say hey I’m going to take the dog and get some exercise and walk around the block, and I’m going to allow you to stay home. Here’s how to reach me if you need me,” Shaw said.

