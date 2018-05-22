Pinson woman shoots at, then chases car burglar

A Pinson woman is wanting to find the person she says broke into her family’s cars and took several items.

Jerrica Graves says her mother heard something outside their windows early Sunday morning. When she turned on the light a man was standing there.

She says she asked him what he was doing. “I told him to stop. He didn’t respond. He kept running. That’s when I fired the two shots,” said Graves.

Graves missed and the man took off running. She followed in her truck and said she chased him approximately ten miles.

At one point he stopped, got out, and fired a couple of shots in her direction.

Graves followed him until he went down a dead end road. At that point, she decided to call for help.

“One of two things is going to happen, even I’m going to end up dead or you’re going to end up dead. And I don’t want anybody to die, I really don’t. Whatever you had I wanted it back,” Graves said about the man.

He got away before deputies could arrive. As of publication, he is still on the loose. If you know anything call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

