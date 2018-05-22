Loved ones host balloon release for murdered Tuscaloosa toddler

The family who loved 1-year-old Kandice Cabill gathered at her gravesite Tuesday night for a balloon release in Tuscaloosa.

Police said the child's father killed her back in January.

Her Godmother said she would've been 2 years old Tuesday and they wanted to come together to remember her.

“Unfortunately, she's not here today so behalf of me and her Goddaddy and family we just sang happy birthday. We're all praying for justice because justice needs to be served,” said Alecia Thomas.

Court records show Kandice died from blunt force trauma.

