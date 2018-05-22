Big changes coming to Pickens County schools, pending court ruling

Major changes for Pickens County, which is closing its only middle school, pending a federal judge's decision.

Students going to Aliceville Middle School will be split up if a federal court approves it.

Dad, Tommy Summerville is not too thrilled about the middle school potentially closing.

"Being that my daughter is in this community, she's going to be growing up in this community. So eventually she'll have to go straight to the high school from the elementary school," said Summerville.

The Pickens County Superintendent said the 5th and 6th graders will go to the elementary school and the 7th and 8th graders will go to the high school.

“It's not a popular decision but we are trying to make sure our communities keep their high schools for as long they can,” said Pickens County Schools Superintendent Jamie Chapman.

Pickens County High School in Reform will also be changing.

The superintendent said 5th and 6th graders will move from the elementary school to the high school to push that school's enrollment over 250 students - a key threshold for school funding.

“We've had several factories in the past 10 to 15 years close. People are moving where the jobs are they don't want to commute. Do not want to lose our high schools we need to keep our identity because if you lose a high school you lose the town's identity, everybody rallies around the high school,” said Chapman.

Still, some parents worry the changes might force their kids to grow up too fast.

“I went to the middle school too. I think it would be right for my child to go to the middle school. It's just like a stepping stone you don't want to skip over,” said Demarcus Colvin parent.

Superintendent Chapman said if a Federal judge gives the OK on their plan the changes will be made this fall.

The school system has to wait for a federal court's decision because it's still in a federal desegregation case, Lee v. Macon.

