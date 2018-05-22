FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Wednesday with a wet weekend expected

For Tuesday night, models indicate the rain chances will decrease with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Rain chances will generally be light. We could see some patchy fog in some of the rain-soaked areas.

The forecast looks mainly dry for Wednesday morning with highs reaching the mid-80s during the afternoon. Plan on seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms again. The main threat will be dangerous cloud to ground lightning and occasional gusty winds. We will have updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app.

We will again see some scattered showers and thunderstorms at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover. Rain chances will be around 60-percent.

Tracking the Tropics: We are monitoring a disturbance in the tropics that could develop further over the next few days. It is possible we could see a subtropical low by the weekend. This low will likely mean a wet setup for the Gulf Coast as well as Florida. The rain is likely to spread northward through the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

