Mother of teen killed in distracted driving wreck accepts diploma in her memory

Major changes for Pickens County, which is closing its only middle school, pending a federal judge's decision.More >>
For Tuesday night, models indicate the rain chances will decrease with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Rain chances will generally be light. We could see some patchy fog in some of the rain-soaked areas.More >>
The mother of a teen killed in a texting and driving wreck accepted the diploma she would've received tonight. We were there for the emotional graduation ceremony.More >>
A mother is furious after she said a stranger's dog attacked her 5-year-old son at a Hoover dog park. Police told us a report has been filed. The mother, Abigail Thomas, hopes a social media post will track down the dog's owner.More >>
Good news for a Pelham subdivision dealing with a water leak for years. Once our On Your Side investigators got on the case, the city fixed the problem in a matter of days.More >>
