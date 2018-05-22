Mother of teen killed in distracted driving wreck accepts diploma in her memory

The mother of a teen killed in a texting and driving wreck accepted the diploma she would've received Tuesday night.

We were there for the emotional graduation ceremony.

This is a day most teens and their parents look forward to.

But after Camryn Callaway, 17, was killed in a distracted driving wreck earlier this year, her mother knew she wouldn't get to see her daughter in her cap and gown walking across the stage.

So on Tuesday, her mother Michelle Lunsford accepted her daughter's diploma in her memory.

Along with the Thompson High School class of 2018, Lunsford sat waiting to hear her daughter's name called.

Flowers decorated the chair where Callaway would have been sitting.

"She was so ready to graduate and so ready for the next six months of her life," said Lunsford. "This meant the world to her. This was her the next milestone in her life that she was waiting for. She doesn't get to move on anymore. She's graduated to a different place. She's in heaven now."

Lunsford says her daughter was accepted to the University of Montevallo, where she would have gone on to pursue a degree in education.

Since her daughter's death, Lunsford has made it her mission to put an end to distracted driving by sharing her daughter's story with kids and parents alike.

