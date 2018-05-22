Police investigating after two people shot in B'ham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigating after two people shot in B'ham

BIRMINGHAM, AL

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday evening.

Officials say the shooting happened at John Bryant Road and 29th Street in Birmingham.

We're told two people were shot and both were suffering life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is currently in custody. We'll update this story with more information as it's available.

