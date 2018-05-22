Mother wants dog owner to come forward after 5-year-old son bitten at park

Thomas wants to hear from the owner of the brown dog in this photo. (Source: Facebook)

Abigail Thomas wants the owner of the dog that bit her son to come forward (Source: Facebook)

A mother is furious after she said a stranger's dog attacked her 5-year-old son at a Hoover dog park.

Police told us a report has been filed.

The mother, Abigail Thomas, hopes a social media post will track down the dog's owner.

Thomas said her son Lucas is doing much better, but he's still shaken up since he was bitten Sunday.

His mother said what makes her even angrier is that the woman with the dog wouldn't give any information about herself or the animal after the attack.

"We come, sit in the car, and he watches the dogs," said dog park visitor Anne Mitchell about her dog Charlie. "That suits him fine."

Mitchell takes her dog to the Loch Haven Dog Park to watch from afar.

"I know Charlie's up to date on all of his shots, but no way to know about the other dogs down there," Mitchell said.

And Thomas shares that same concern.

She said her son now has to get a series of rabies shots after being bitten by a stranger's dog.

"They were at the dog park by the creek, and Lucas was by the water playing," said Thomas. "The dog, about 15 feet away, came up to Lucas, unleashed, and just bit into him and started shaking him."

The 5-year-old child was crying as it's all happening.

"He was bitten on his side, on his ribs, he had a little puncture wound, but nothing went through to any organs or anything," she said.

Lucas's father was the only parent with him at the time of the attack.

Thomas said the woman with the dog refused to give him any information about her or the animal.

"Turned away from him," she said. "Wouldn't look at him. Martin got a picture of them but they wouldn't cooperate at all."

Now Thomas is hoping someone can identify this brown dog's owner.

Thomas says she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.

"If your dog is vicious and bites, don't bring it to the park," she said.

According to the rules posted on the sign outside of the park, leashes must be removed once inside the park, and all dogs must wear a collar with a current rabies tag and ID.

The rules also say aggressive dogs are not allowed.

You may have seen some of the pictures floating around on Facebook of the woman with the brown dog.

We've decided not to show her picture because she is not currently being charged.

Hoover Police said the owner could potentially face charges through Municipal Court, in violation of the vicious animals ordinance.

If you have any information, call Hoover Animal Control.

