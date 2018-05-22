Shelby County authorities actively searching for registered sex offender

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a registered sex offender.

Police say 44-year-old Rick John Vega reported to law enforcement that he had recently moved to Shelby County and was living in the 5000 Block of Spring Creek Road in Montevallo. A check of the address revealed that Vega was not actually living at the residence.

Vega is described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 175 pounds.

Police say a warrant is currently out for his arrest for violation of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.

Vega has previously lived and/or worked in the Columbiana, Alabaster, Pelham and Birmingham areas, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vega, please call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181, or call 911.



