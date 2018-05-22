Study shows a quarter of Alabama's workforce is underemployed

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday evening.More >>
Pickens County Medical Center has been awarded a $2 million grant to find better ways to manage care and operate the hospital.
Hundreds of motorcycle riders stopped in Tuscaloosa Tuesday as part of a Memorial Day weekend tradition.
While Alabama's unemployment rate remains low, some people are not working the jobs they want. A State of Workforce study by the University of Alabama Center for Business and Economic Research says 24% of all the state's workforce falls into the category of underemployment.
Walker County officials are upset work has been delayed on three storm shelter projects.
