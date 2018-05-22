Study shows a quarter of Alabama's workforce is underemployed

While Alabama’s unemployment rate remains low, some people are not working the jobs they want.

A State of Workforce study by the University of Alabama Center for Business and Economic Research says 24% of all the state’s workforce falls into the category of underemployment.

The main reasons for underemployment are the lack of job opportunities, low wages, and living too far from jobs.

Financial analyst Stewart Welch of the Welch Group said there are still job opportunities in Alabama. "Underemployment has been a problem for a long time. I think the good news is there are more jobs in Alabama," Welch said.

The study reported in May 2017 showed the following about the underemployed:

*Median age is 52 yrs old

*Few work full time

*Most hold multiple jobs

*Earn less and have less tenure

So how do you get out of the underemployment cycle?

"You will also find people with relatively lower education feel kind of stuck in low-income jobs that have the skill set if only they can get the training," Welch said.

Training is the key - even for those who may have PhDs but can’t find Ph.D. jobs. The State of Workforce report says employers want to hire people, but they look for people who have full-time jobs. There should be more incentives for people to get training, access to child care and a willingness to move to where there are jobs.

One plus in Birmingham: Innovate Birmingham and the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham are looking to link people to specific job training for jobs in the demand.

The University of Alabama will update its Workforce report later this month.

