Storm shelter projects delayed in Walker County

Walker County officials are upset work has been delayed on three storm shelter projects.

A storm shelter was expected to completed in Oakman by now, but it's far from being complete.

Families say they'll have to scramble if a tornado threatens. "We don't have a basement. We don't have a storm house. We will probably have to find somewhere in the house to go. Probably the middle of the house. The bathroom,” Sylvia Nelson said.

Those without a home will have to take drastic steps. "I'd put on a helmet and crawl under the house. Any house," Richard Johnson said.

A Hartselle construction company had been working on the project. The concrete pad has to be laid before construction can begin on the building. The past manager of the project died and the weather has delayed some work.

Oakman officials say the concrete work is up to the contractor. A group from Oakman turned out at the Walker County Commission seeking help.

A mother of two wants to see the storm shelter completed. "We really need a good place for a storm shelter. We need one in case of a tornado," said Sharon Adams.

Nelson said her big family will need the shelter. "It's very important. I have small children. You asked about my family. There are nine of us in the house. So it would be very important," Nelson said.

Officials are concerned if the FEMA funds are not used, the cities may lose the federal dollars.

