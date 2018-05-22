Pickens County Medical Center awarded grant

Pickens County Medical Center has been awarded a $2 million grant to find better ways to manage care and operate the hospital.

The grant came from the Delta Regional Community Health Systems Development Program and administrators say that money will be well spent.

Shawn McDaniel, executive chairman for the hospital board, says it will participate in a study showing rural hospitals how to better operate and care for patients.

"I think from the financial feasibility study and the operations of the day to day of the hospital, reimbursement rates back to the hospital, provide the opportunity for physician recruitment," McDaniel said.

The 56-bed hospital in Carrollton has around 150 employees and operates a 24-hour emergency department.

Former hospital board member Buddy Kirk believes results from the study will better equip PCMC and other rural hospitals to learn what it takes to stay open.

"It's vital that not only Pickens County Medical Center but other rural hospitals stay open," Kirk explained.

The study is expected to take three years.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.