Pickens County Medical Center awarded grant

A mother is furious after she said a stranger's dog attacked her 5-year-old son at a Hoover dog park. Police told us a report has been filed. The mother, Abigail Thomas, hopes a social media post will track down the dog's owner.More >>
Good news for a Pelham subdivision dealing with a water leak for years. Once our On Your Side investigators got on the case, the city fixed the problem in a matter of days.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday evening.More >>
Pickens County Medical Center has been awarded a $2 million grant to find better ways to manage care and operate the hospital.More >>
Hundreds of motorcycle riders stopped in Tuscaloosa Tuesday as part of a Memorial Day weekend tradition.More >>
