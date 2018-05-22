Mets sign Jose Bautista, cut last weekend by Braves - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mets sign Jose Bautista, cut last weekend by Braves

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Jose Bautista bats during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Braves have released Bautista a month after picking up the ve... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Jose Bautista bats during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Braves have released Bautista a month after picking up the ve...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Mets have signed free agent Jose Bautista, getting the former home run champion two days after he was cut by the Atlanta Braves.

They made the move before playing Miami on Tuesday night. The team said he was available for the game, but he was not in the starting lineup they posted.

New York listed Bautista as an outfielder. He played only third base in his short stint with Atlanta, starting at the spot eight times. He hit .143 (5 for 35) with two home runs and five RBIs, and fared well against left-handed pitchers.

The 37-year-old Bautista signed for the $545,000 major league minimum. He hit .203 with 23 homers and 65 RBIs in 157 games last season with Toronto, and went unsigned as a free agent during the winter.

Bautista is a six-time All-Star, and led the AL with 54 homers in 2010 and 43 in 2011. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the past eight seasons.

The Mets optioned infielder-outfielder Phillip Evans to Triple-A Las Vegas.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Plea agreement: False confession obstructed justice

    Plea agreement: False confession obstructed justice

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:02:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:06:42 GMT
    (Courtesy of Amir Ali). This undated photo provided by Amir Ali shows Ali, from left, Corey Williams and Ali's co-counsel Blythe Taplin posing for a photo at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. Williams, a mentally disabled man, walked free...(Courtesy of Amir Ali). This undated photo provided by Amir Ali shows Ali, from left, Corey Williams and Ali's co-counsel Blythe Taplin posing for a photo at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. Williams, a mentally disabled man, walked free...
    A Louisiana man is free after spending 20 years in prison for a killing his attorneys say he didn't commit, under a plea agreement which says he obstructed justice by a false confession.More >>
    A Louisiana man is free after spending 20 years in prison for a killing his attorneys say he didn't commit, under a plea agreement which says he obstructed justice by a false confession.More >>

  • Humans account for little next to plants, worms, bugs

    Humans account for little next to plants, worms, bugs

    Monday, May 21 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-21 19:22:18 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:05:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...
    Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.More >>
    Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.More >>

  • Hunter accused of giving bribes for African elephant kill

    Hunter accused of giving bribes for African elephant kill

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:22:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:05:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...
    The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.More >>
    The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly