Riders stop in Tuscaloosa on 'Run for the Wall'

Hundreds of motorcycle riders stopped in Tuscaloosa Tuesday as part of a Memorial Day weekend tradition.

They came as part of the annual Run For The Wall.

It's a cross-country motorcycle caravan made up of veterans, many of whom served in Vietnam.

Each year they stop in Tuscaloosa at the VA Medical Center on their route on the way to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC for Memorial Day weekend.

Riders say the trip keeps the memory of missing and fallen soldiers alive.

Whether they're fallen, POW's, MIA's, or actively serving, we want to bring remembrance of them and offer healing to the nation," Robbie Robertson said.

While in Tuscaloosa, riders ate lunch and visited veterans recovering and or living at the VA Medical Center.

