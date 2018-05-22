Lights, Camera, Action: Streets closed for movie filming in downtown Birmingham

The nursing student who escaped from the trunk of her car during a kidnapping, testifies that her captor threatened to rape and kill herMore >>
The nursing student who escaped from the trunk of her car during a kidnapping, testifies that her captor threatened to rape and kill herMore >>
The graduating class at Huffman High School honoring their lost classmate, Courtlin Arrington, with an empty chair. The 17-year-old aspiring nurse was shot and killed inside the school back in March.More >>
The graduating class at Huffman High School honoring their lost classmate, Courtlin Arrington, with an empty chair. The 17-year-old aspiring nurse was shot and killed inside the school back in March.More >>
Action movie “Live” staring Actor Aaron Eckhart is being filmed in downtown BirminghamMore >>
Action movie “Live” staring Actor Aaron Eckhart is being filmed in downtown BirminghamMore >>
Rain and storms will continue to dot the radar screen throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening. These storms will generally be less than severe, but still could produce some occasional wind gusts and heavy rainfall.More >>
Rain and storms will continue to dot the radar screen throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening. These storms will generally be less than severe, but still could produce some occasional wind gusts and heavy rainfall.More >>
Four years ago, the Board of Friends of McCalla and its Chairman, Skipper Goodwin, began a mission to construct a park for the residents of McCalla.More >>
Four years ago, the Board of Friends of McCalla and its Chairman, Skipper Goodwin, began a mission to construct a park for the residents of McCalla.More >>