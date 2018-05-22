Lights, Camera, Action: Streets closed for movie filming in downtown Birmingham

A car chase and crash scene in Birmingham, but it was all just part of a movie being filmed in downtown.

Police shut down part of Richard Arrington Boulevard for the movie crews Tuesday. The action film starts Actor Aaron Eckhart, who according to Deadline.com, plays a disgraced cop who is trying to rescue the police commissioners kidnapped daughter, who is being held somewhere in the city with only 80 minutes to live.

Crews are expected to be filming in Birmingham through June 16, and more road closures are expected. You can find a complete list here.

