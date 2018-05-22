UPDATE: Avondale kidnapping suspect found guilty

A man on trial for kidnapping a woman in front of her Avondale home has been found guilty on all counts.

Manuel Ali Towns, 29, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

The victim, Brittany Diggs escaped after jumping out of the trunk of a moving car. She testified in court Tuesday that her captor threatened to rape and kill her.

The crime happened on March 14th, 2017. Diggs told the jury and packed courtroom that she was getting off work, when she taken by gunpoint outside her apartment, and forced to drive her Nissan Altima to several ATM’s taking out money.

“Every time I would look over at him, he would point the gun at me” testified Diggs. She told jurors that after several ATM attempts failed, her captor threatened her, and forced into the trunk of the car.

Diggs testified that her captor wore a hoodie during most of the ordeal, but she could be heard calmly and clearly giving descriptions of him to the 9-1-1 operator that night, and later identified Towns in a lineup. When prosecutors pointed at Towns and asked Diggs “Is this the person who said he was going to rape and kill you?” she said yes.

Prosecutors questioned Diggs about why did not tell officers who initially responded that Towns threatened to rape her, instead telling paramedics. Diggs said simply “it’s not easy to repeat.”

Diggs admitted she did not She said she did not tell the male Birmingham police detective on her case about the exact explicit language used, but she did tell a female deputy district attorney later after asking the male deputy district attorney to leave the room.

Surveillance video caught the moment Diggs escaped from the trunk. She says she used the light on her insulin pump to find the emergency latch while Towns was inside the Gas Land convenience store on Bessemer Road attempting to use her debit card withdraw cash from the ATM inside. When Towns started to drive off, she made her escape, and ran into the store.

They jury, made up of six black women, four white women, and four white men, were shown the surveillance today of Diggs’ escape in the parking lot, as well surveillance video from inside the store showing a man at the ATM, and then later showing Diggs running in for help.

The owner of Gas Land, Yosef Alsabah, also took the stand today. He testified that Towns tried to withdraw cash from the ATM several times, and then asked Alsabah for help with the machine. Alsabah says when Townes still wasn’t able to get any money he went back the car, and testified Towns appeared to be talking to himself, before coming back inside to try one more time, and then taking off.

Surveillance video shows Alsabah taking Diggs to a back area of the store, where he could lock the door and call police.

Diggs remained in the courtroom after taking the stand, sitting right behind Towns, and resting her head on her mother’s shoulder as the surveillance video was played. Her mom quietly dabbed tears away as Alsabah testified.

A clerk from another gas station in Ensley also testified, saying the suspect also attempted to get cash from their ATM. Surveillance video from that incident was also played for the jury, as well as the 9-1-1 calls from that night.

Towns showed no emotion during the testimony, but slumped further in his seat when the surveillance videos were shown. He is being represented by Assistant Public Defenders William Porter and Melina Mizel-Goldfarb.

Towns will be sentenced June 11.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.