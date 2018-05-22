Family, classmates remember Courtlin Arrington at Huffman graduation

The 17-year-old aspiring nurse was shot and killed inside the school back in March. (Source: WBRC)

The graduating class at Huffman High School honoring their lost classmate, Courtlin Arrington, with an empty chair.

The 17-year-old aspiring nurse was shot and killed inside the school back in March.

Courtlin's sister, Tamera, accepted the diploma in her honor. The class also saved a chair for Courtlin with her photo and a graduation cap.

After the ceremony Courtlin's mother told us how she wants everyone to remember her daughter.

"Courtlin was a very, very smart young lady," says Courtlin's mother, Tynesha Tatum. "Very smart! That smile y'all see, that is her every morning. Every morning. She was no bad child."

Tatum says Courtlin always kept her dreams at the front her her mind.

"She was determined to be a nurse. She got accepted to four colleges and I'm still getting letters now to this day for her," says Tatum. "So I'm gonna do this for my baby. We are going to keep her memories alive."

Tatum says seeing the chair set up really touched her.

"When they did that chair it really touched me because I made her little hat. I got her little hat made," says Tatum. "Courtlin's been waiting on this day for so, so long. So long. It's hard because I've got two more and I have to stay strong for them."

17-year old Michael Barber was charged with Courtlin's death.

