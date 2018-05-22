CBS to finish season atop ratings, for 10th straight year - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

CBS to finish season atop ratings, for 10th straight year

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS is finishing another television season atop the television ratings, but the network had to sweat a little this time.

The traditional TV season that started in September ends on Wednesday, and CBS will win bragging rights for the 10th year in a row, the Nielsen company said. CBS has won for 15 of the last 16 years, the only exception being Fox during the height of "American Idol."

Nielsen says CBS averages 9 million viewers in prime-time this season. NBC is averaging 8.9 million, but there's not enough time to catch up. NBC made it particularly close this year because it televised both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, which let the network dominate in February.

But CBS withstood it with the strength of its regular schedule.

"This is an amazing accomplishment," said Kelly Kahl, CBS entertainment president.

Still, it's NBC's closest finish to CBS in 16 years. NBC won among viewers aged 18-to-49-years-old, the demographic its advertisers care most about, for the fourth time in five years.

ABC is averaging 6.1 million viewers this season, and Fox is at 4.9 million, Nielsen said.

CBS won the last full week of the TV season, averaging 6.6 million viewers. NBC had 5 million viewers, ABC had 4.5 million, Fox had 2.5 million, Univision had 1.5 million, the CW and ION Television had 1.2 million and Telemundo had 1.1 million.

TNT was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 3.06 million viewers in prime-time. Fox News Channel had 2.34 million, ESPN had 2.28 million, MSNBC had 1.67 million and USA had 1.39 million.

ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 8.2 million viewers. NBC's "Nightly News" was second with 7.8 million and the "CBS Evening News" had 5.7 million viewers.

For the week of May 14-20, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: "NCIS," CBS, 12.71 million; "Roseanne," ABC, 10.74 million; "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.44 million; NBA Conference Finals: Golden State at Houston, Game 1, TNT, 8.9 million; "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 8.7 million; NBA Conference Finals: Cleveland at Boston, Game 2, ESPN, 8.42 million; "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.36 million; "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.16 million; "Billboard Music Awards," NBC, 7.87 million; "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.82 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co. CBS is owned by CBS Corp. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp. Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox. NBC and Telemundo are owned by Comcast Corp. ION Television is owned by ION Media Networks.

___

Online: http://www.nielsen.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Senate hopeful Joe Arpaio mum on details of Trump policies

    Senate hopeful Joe Arpaio mum on details of Trump policies

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:23:02 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 10:43:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff...(AP Photo/Matt York). Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff...
    U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.More >>
    U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.More >>

  • Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

    Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 07:03:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 10:43:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>

  • Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-23 10:35:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly