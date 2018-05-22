Mariners' Dee Gordon has broken toe, joins Cano on DL - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mariners' Dee Gordon has broken toe, joins Cano on DL

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon stands on second base after stealing in the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Seattle. Gordon scored from second on a walk-off RBI single hit by Je... (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon stands on second base after stealing in the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Seattle. Gordon scored from second on a walk-off RBI single hit by Je...

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon has joined Robinson Cano on the disabled list, just after taking over from the All-Star at second base.

Seattle said Tuesday that Gordon hurt his right big toe on May 9 in Toronto and reinjured it Sunday. The DL stint is retroactive to Monday.

Infielder Daniel Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

Gordon was acquired from Miami during the offseason and shifted to center field, then moved back to the infield when Cano broke a hand when hit by a pitch. Cano then was suspended for 80 games for a positive drug test.

