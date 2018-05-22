Lawyer in video rant over Spanish speakers apologizes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lawyer in video rant over Spanish speakers apologizes

By DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral posted an apology online on Tuesday, saying that how he expressed himself was "unacceptable."

"To the people I insulted, I apologize," Aaron Schlossberg said in a post to his Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. "Seeing myself online opened my eyes - the manner in which I expressed myself is unacceptable and is not the person I am. I see my words and actions hurt people, and for that I am deeply sorry."

Last week, Schlossberg was in a Manhattan restaurant and became incensed at hearing workers speak Spanish. In the rant caught on video, he threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have the workers "kicked out of my country."

In the uproar that followed, additional clips surfaced of Schlossberg engaged in other public rants and a complaint was filed with a lawyers' disciplinary committee. The building he was using as a business address terminated its agreement with him.

Critics hired a mariachi band to play outside his apartment and former office space and they demanded his disbarment.

"While people should be able to express themselves freely, they should do so calmly and respectfully," Schlossberg wrote in his apology. "What the video did not convey is the real me. I am not racist."

He said he loved New York City in part because of its diversity.

Schlossberg's office phone number was repeatedly busy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

    Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:12:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-22 22:16:46 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.More >>
    The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.More >>

  • Cohen partner pleads guilty in deal requiring cooperation

    Cohen partner pleads guilty in deal requiring cooperation

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-05-22 22:12:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-22 22:16:36 GMT
    A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.More >>
    A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.More >>

  • 'Wake-up call': Vegas casino workers vote on citywide strike

    'Wake-up call': Vegas casino workers vote on citywide strike

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:42:47 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-22 22:16:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...
    Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >>
    Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly