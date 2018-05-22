Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A bronze plaque honoring soccer star Brandi Chastain got a red card Tuesday after a social media outcry over its unflattering portrayal of the athlete.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco said Tuesday it will redo the plaque, which was unveiled a day earlier and quickly panned by the public.

Fans on Twitter compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter, actors Gary Busey and Mickey Rooney, baseball player Babe Ruth, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and movie character Mrs. Doubtfire, played by Robin Williams.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey in celebration of her game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

Chastain attended the unveiling of her plaque at a San Francisco hotel Monday night and graciously commented, "It's not the most flattering. But it's nice," according to The Mercury News of San Jose.

Hall of Fame president Kevin O'Brien told KTVU-TV that he spoke with Chastain on Tuesday and offered to redo the plaque if she sent in a new photograph of herself. She agreed and a new plaque will be made, O'Brien said.

"It's expensive," he said. "But it's the right thing to do."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:02:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>

  • Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:11:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>

  • Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

    Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:12:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...
    Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.More >>
    Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly