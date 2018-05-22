3 vehicle accident in Birmingham claims woman's life - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3 vehicle accident in Birmingham claims woman's life

A three vehicle accident in Birmingham claimed a woman's life Tuesday morning. (Source: Raycom Images) A three vehicle accident in Birmingham claimed a woman's life Tuesday morning. (Source: Raycom Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A three vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Birmingham killed a woman.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 83rd Street North around 8 a.m.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was taken to UAB Hospital where she died.

No one else was hurt.

The victim's name is not being released until family is notified.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly