Editorial: This JUUL is no precious gem

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, May 22, 2018:

As e-cigarettes and vapes become more popular with adult smokers trying to quit cigarettes, young people are also starting to use these devices. One device, that you may not be aware of, is becoming more and more popular with kids. It’s called a JUUL. If you’re a parent, you need to educate yourself.

JUUL devices are unique because they more closely resemble a USB drive than a cigarette, and have captured the attention of users, especially middle and high school students attracted to the discreet design and relatively odorless vapor.

Research has shown that 37 percent of the kids using these devices don’t even know it’s nicotine they’re inhaling. That’s not hard to believe with JUUL marketing various “pods” with names like Cool Cucumber, Mango, Cool Mint or Fruit Medley. They make it sound healthy, but a pod is far from it as each JUUL pod contains the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

As you might expect, JUULing is becoming more and more of an issue in schools, with many administrators suspending or expelling the students caught using these devices.

There are few regulations for these devices and it’s relatively easy for minors to purchase without proof that they are 21 or older. That needs to change, but it won’t happen right away. So it’s up to parents, teachers and other leaders to educate and influence the decisions of our young people.

Please do what you can to educate yourself on this product and have a heart-to-heart talk with your kids tonight. This JUUL is no precious gem.

