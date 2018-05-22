FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers Tuesday, especially east

Numerous showers are ongoing, especially east of I-65, and we will see spotty development west today. Shower motion is north and slow, so locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threat. A few storms may form, and remember if you hear thunder, go inside.



I expect off and on showers at the SEC Tournament today in Hoover, so bring the rain gear if you are going to watch some baseball. Temperatures will be held back to the upper 70s and lower 80s today due to increased cloud cover and rain.



Activity fades most places tonight, though I am still keeping in a small chance southeast. What once looked like a drier pattern setting up for a couple days is now a wetter one. Actually, I have scattered showers and storms in the forecast daily and all the way past Memorial Day. Each afternoon and evening you’ll see the greatest coverage. It will be challenging to be outside for long periods of time with this pattern. It will be hit or miss in nature too.



We are watching the tropics, too. A system in the Gulf has a 40 percent chance for development over the next five days and will be one of the reasons we are going to be damp going forward.



Keep up with radar trends and forecast updates while on the go via the WBRC First Alert Weather app.



Have a great day!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.